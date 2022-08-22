Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $24.36

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.36, but opened at $25.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 626 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $16,405,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,566,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

