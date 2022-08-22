MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys £40,500 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) insider Odi Lahav bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

MJ Hudson Group Price Performance

MJH stock opened at GBX 26.85 ($0.32) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.90.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

