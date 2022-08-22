MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Shares of MKSI traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.07. 8,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,517. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

