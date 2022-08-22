Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $152.00.

8/9/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $127.00.

8/3/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/31/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2022 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $129.00.

7/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

6/28/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 631,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,018. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.