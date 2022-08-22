Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) in the last few weeks:
- 8/17/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $152.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $127.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/31/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/23/2022 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/15/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/15/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $129.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.
- 6/28/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Mohawk Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:MHK traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 631,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,018. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
Further Reading
