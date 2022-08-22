MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33.11 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.11 million and approximately $53,259.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.84 or 0.07366850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00151682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00257519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00714676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00550316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.