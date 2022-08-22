Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,780 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,253. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

