Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.12. 2,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
