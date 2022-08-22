Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.12. 2,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after buying an additional 144,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

