Moon Nation Game Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Moon Nation Game has a market cap of $2.90 million and $891,596.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moon Nation Game
Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.
Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game
