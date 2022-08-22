Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. 305,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

