Morgan Stanley Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $424.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $416.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.61.

DE stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $369.66. 4,242,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,002. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average of $363.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

