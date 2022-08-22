Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $213,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 65,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.