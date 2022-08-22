M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells $100,918.22 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MTB traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.08. The stock had a trading volume of 728,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,102. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

