MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Plans $0.14 Dividend

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1365 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
MTR Stock Performance
Shares of MTCPY opened at $15.51 on Monday. MTR has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.
MTR Company Profile
