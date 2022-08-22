Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Multiplier (MXX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $494,823.55 and $7.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00779373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 136,256,161 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance.

Multiplier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

