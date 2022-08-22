Nabox (NABOX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $553,301.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00780252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
