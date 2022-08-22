Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

