Nasdacoin (NSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,775.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $32,377.19 and $3,775.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 155.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,216,900 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.