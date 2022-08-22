Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Critical Contrast

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.49% 12.65% 8.20% biote N/A -52.44% 8.28%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.39 $10.77 million $1.69 6.72 biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and biote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Alternatives International.

Risk and Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Alternatives International and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 3 0 3.00

biote has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 149.00%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.