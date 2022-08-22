Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 2,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 126,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Navigator Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $911.50 million, a PE ratio of 564.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

