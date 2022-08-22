NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.04 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00018980 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $296.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00104117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00248786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,970,199 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.