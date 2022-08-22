NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.04 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00018980 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $296.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00104117 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001385 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00248786 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030507 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008285 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,970,199 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.