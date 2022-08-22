Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemaura Medical stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.01.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nemaura Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Nemaura Medical worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

