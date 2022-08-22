Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nemaura Medical stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.01.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nemaura Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
