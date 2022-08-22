NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 669,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $45,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after buying an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 12,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,889,000 after buying an additional 925,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $75,836,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $84.70 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

