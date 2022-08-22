New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.87

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 244453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$600.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,878.44. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,803 shares in the company, valued at C$710,841.03. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. Insiders acquired a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,060 in the last quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

