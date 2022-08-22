New World Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,246,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

