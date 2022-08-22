New World Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

