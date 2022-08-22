New World Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.36 on Monday, hitting $348.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,492. The firm has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

