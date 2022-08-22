New World Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.66. 21,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

