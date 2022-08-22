New World Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 393,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013,350. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

