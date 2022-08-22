Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,230 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises approximately 3.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.35% of Newell Brands worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

NWL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.