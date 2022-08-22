Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,230 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises approximately 3.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.35% of Newell Brands worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

NWL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

