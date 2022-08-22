Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) versus Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Financial Analysis

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xeris Biopharma has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 248.01%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 5.50 -$17.63 million N/A N/A Xeris Biopharma $49.59 million 4.81 -$122.72 million ($1.25) -1.41

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Xeris Biopharma -171.21% -203.44% -49.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals



Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Xeris Biopharma



Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It also has a pipeline of development programs to extend the marketed products into new indications and uses and bring new products using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

