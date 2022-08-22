NFT Art Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Art Finance has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $329,199.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00779435 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
