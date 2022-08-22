NFT Index Price Hits $600.86 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.34 million and $598.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $600.86 or 0.02835633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 78,348.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00128912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032288 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.