Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 1,465 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $61,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,616,978 shares of company stock valued at $392,658,567 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE STZ traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $254.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,957. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.