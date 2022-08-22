Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 840 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.47% of Power Integrations worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of POWI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.93. 2,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,839. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,605 shares of company stock worth $3,219,508 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

