Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 13.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AME stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $126.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,044. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

