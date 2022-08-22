Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 106,400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.66. 133,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049,242. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

