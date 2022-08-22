Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 3,425 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 61,386 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

SCI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.94. 5,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,392. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,416 shares of company stock worth $11,508,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

