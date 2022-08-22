Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $47,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. 40,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,229. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

