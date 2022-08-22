Nicholas Company Inc. Has $18.26 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

VMC stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.43. 6,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

