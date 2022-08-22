Nicholas Company Inc. Has $58.56 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $91.42. 107,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,488,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

