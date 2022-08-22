Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $21.26 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.00. 30,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,972. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.34. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

