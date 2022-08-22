Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 11,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.20% of Paylocity worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.1 %

PCTY stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

