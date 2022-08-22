Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Has $208.71 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,343 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for 27.2% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $208,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $324,072,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trupanion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TRUP opened at $71.88 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

