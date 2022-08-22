NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for about 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $71,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 58,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

