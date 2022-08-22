NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. NorthWestern accounts for 1.4% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.34% of NorthWestern worth $44,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 362,503 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.53. 3,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,342. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern



NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

