Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1,534.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,394 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 1.1% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Nucor worth $26,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 88,119 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nucor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,891. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.