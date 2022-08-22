Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 9.7%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 5,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,753,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Nutex Health Stock Down 10.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

