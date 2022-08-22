NVR (NYSE:NVR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,273.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,471.35. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.