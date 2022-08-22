Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 4.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

NYSE OXY traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.16. 572,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,032,662. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

