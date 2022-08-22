Offshift (XFT) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $62,853.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.83 or 0.99947761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048425 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00026241 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

